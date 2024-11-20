Connect with us

Igbo not problem of Nigeria, Tinubu's nepotism bad for national cohesion - Dr. Azunna
Igbo not problem of Nigeria, Tinubu's nepotism bad for national cohesion – Dr. Azunna

7 hours ago

Igbo not problem of Nigeria, Tinubu's nepotism bad for national cohesion - Dr. Azunna

Dr. Akpelu Azunna, the  National President   of   Ogbako Ndigbo Nile (ONN), a sociocultural and non-political  Igbo organisation, has noted that the  Nigerian leadership, past and present, has the penchant for treating the Igbo as though they are the problem of Nigeria, when indeed the opposite is the case.

Speaking at the inauguration  of the Abia state chapter of the organization in Umuahia, last Saturday, Azunna, noted that the main problem of Nigeria is Citizenship.

He disclosed that  his  organization is  articulating   all the injustices  and inhuman treatments meted  to the Igbos in Nigeria,  with a view to  submitting the  compilation   to the appropriate quarters  at the right time.

Azunna told the Nigerian President Ahmed Tinubu  that the idea of  filling  all the  sensitive positions in the federal executive council (FEC)  and other appointments with  his kinsmen and women would never change  the situation of Nigeria , from what  it  had been in the past.

 

He noted that a reasonableblend of the FEC with  the Igbo manning  some critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,  would  change the narratives  in Nigeria;  as it would trigger developments and innovations  in the real sectors.

 

“Nigerian leaders are making grievous mistakes by assuming that Igbos are Nigerian problems and insist on marginalizing and discriminating against them  them  unnecessarily. Igbo’s are enterprising, innovative and  adventurous  by nature. They like challenges, wherever they are.  Give them any challenging position, they rally round  themselves  to succeed in order to make the desired marks. It’s painful that Igbos are marginalized,” he said.

Azunna, however, appealed to Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora  to join efforts to invest and develop Igboland  for a better  future for the younger ones.

In his own remark, the National leader of the organization, Major-Gen. Remigius  Ihekire (rtd), appealed to traditional rulers not to confer chieftaincy titles to wealthy people with questionable characters.

Speaking  after the inauguration, the state chairman of ONN, Abia state chapter, Rt.Rev. Imo Okor promised to take the organization to greater heights  and called on Ndigbo to always condemn evil, in whatever form as well as avoid the “pull-him-down- syndrome” for anyone in position of authority.

He appealed to Igbos in the Diaspora  to come home and help in the development of Igboland, saying there are favourable environments and conditions  for any establishment to thrive in Igboland. He announced that  each of the 17 LGA’s in Abia  is expected to embark upon one type of  agricultural venture or the other, as its project.

Also speaking, the Women Leader,  Dr, Mrs. Josephine  Kanu gave a detailed outlay of on-going projects of the Organization, including revamping ailing  establishments, embarking on agricultural ventures and giving assistance to members  who want to establish commercial farming.

She made it clear that attempts are being made to clear  beggers from the streets in Igboland, stressing that begging is alien in the Igbo culture and tradition.

The inauguration featured swearing-in  members of the state, zonal and LGA functionaries and presentation of Certificates of membership of the organization.

