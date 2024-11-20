Igbo not problem of Nigeria, Tinubu’s nepotism bad for national cohesion – Dr. Azunna

Dr. Akpelu Azunna, the National President of Ogbako Ndigbo Nile (ONN), a sociocultural and non-political Igbo organisation, has noted that the Nigerian leadership, past and present, has the penchant for treating the Igbo as though they are the problem of Nigeria, when indeed the opposite is the case.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Abia state chapter of the organization in Umuahia, last Saturday, Azunna, noted that the main problem of Nigeria is Citizenship.

He disclosed that his organization is articulating all the injustices and inhuman treatments meted to the Igbos in Nigeria, with a view to submitting the compilation to the appropriate quarters at the right time.

Azunna told the Nigerian President Ahmed Tinubu that the idea of filling all the sensitive positions in the federal executive council (FEC) and other appointments with his kinsmen and women would never change the situation of Nigeria , from what it had been in the past.

He noted that a reasonableblend of the FEC with the Igbo manning some critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, would change the narratives in Nigeria; as it would trigger developments and innovations in the real sectors.

“Nigerian leaders are making grievous mistakes by assuming that Igbos are Nigerian problems and insist on marginalizing and discriminating against them them unnecessarily. Igbo’s are enterprising, innovative and adventurous by nature. They like challenges, wherever they are. Give them any challenging position, they rally round themselves to succeed in order to make the desired marks. It’s painful that Igbos are marginalized,” he said.

Azunna, however, appealed to Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora to join efforts to invest and develop Igboland for a better future for the younger ones.

In his own remark, the National leader of the organization, Major-Gen. Remigius Ihekire (rtd), appealed to traditional rulers not to confer chieftaincy titles to wealthy people with questionable characters.

Speaking after the inauguration, the state chairman of ONN, Abia state chapter, Rt.Rev. Imo Okor promised to take the organization to greater heights and called on Ndigbo to always condemn evil, in whatever form as well as avoid the “pull-him-down- syndrome” for anyone in position of authority.

He appealed to Igbos in the Diaspora to come home and help in the development of Igboland, saying there are favourable environments and conditions for any establishment to thrive in Igboland. He announced that each of the 17 LGA’s in Abia is expected to embark upon one type of agricultural venture or the other, as its project.

Also speaking, the Women Leader, Dr, Mrs. Josephine Kanu gave a detailed outlay of on-going projects of the Organization, including revamping ailing establishments, embarking on agricultural ventures and giving assistance to members who want to establish commercial farming.

She made it clear that attempts are being made to clear beggers from the streets in Igboland, stressing that begging is alien in the Igbo culture and tradition.

The inauguration featured swearing-in members of the state, zonal and LGA functionaries and presentation of Certificates of membership of the organization.