Again, explosion rocks Kano , 20 injured, shops destroyed

Adebayo Obajemu

Another explosion has occurred in Kano, this time, at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop in the state.

The incident that happened on Thursday led to the razing down of many shops, while not less than 20 people were injured.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the scene of the incident reported that the incident i occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano.

According to reports, the explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

Witnesses spoke of hearing the sound of a gas cylinder explosion.

One of the witnesses stated that over 10 people were injured by the incident, mostly those inside the shop and the people living close to the place doing their businesses.

The state police command issued a statement that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.