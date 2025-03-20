Connect with us

Ibadan Stampede: Court dismisses case against Oni's ex-wife Naomi, others
CNG truck’s brake failure  caused Abuja explosions — Fire Service

Nigerian Police axe inspector in Abia for misconduct

Rivers emergency: Tinubu govt mobilizes 10,000 troops against vandals

19-year-old kidnapper nabbed with N3.6m ransom in Ondo

Kate Henshaw engages students as Innocent Chukwuma Library holds first reading session

Police arrest two over fire incident on Trans-Niger pipeline

Tinubu appoints Kukah as Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Applied Sciences  

Police nab man for allegedly strangling girlfriend to death in A-Ibom

Gov Otti orders demolition, prosecution of owners of buildings used by kidnappers

Ibadan Stampede: Court dismisses case against Oni’s ex-wife Naomi, others

Ibadan Stampede: Court dismisses case against Oni's ex-wife Naomi, others

A High Court  in Iyaganku, Ibadan  Oyo State capital, has dismissed the case against the former  wife of the Oni of Ife, Queen Naomi, Chairman of Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and the Principal  of Bashorun High School.

The trio were charged to court following a stampede at an event organised by Naomi and Hamzat which took place in December 2024 at Basherun High School

The stampede led to the death of 30 children.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the judgment cleared Queen Naomi, Oriyomi Hamzat, and school principal Abdulahi Fasasi of all charges.

The state prosecutor and the Attorney General of the State, Abiodun Aikomo, in a statement tendered in court, when all the accused persons were present, said the case was withdrawn after affected families showed empathy towards the defendants and requested its withdrawal.

He confirmed that some families had received compensation and seized documents had been returned.

It would be recalled that the defendants were initially charged concerning the Funfair tragedy that claimed the lives of over 30 minors who died as a result of the stampede that ensued at the Funfair venue.

 

