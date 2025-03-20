A High Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan Oyo State capital, has dismissed the case against the former wife of the Oni of Ife, Queen Naomi, Chairman of Agidigbo FM, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat and the Principal of Bashorun High School.

The trio were charged to court following a stampede at an event organised by Naomi and Hamzat which took place in December 2024 at Basherun High School

The stampede led to the death of 30 children.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the judgment cleared Queen Naomi, Oriyomi Hamzat, and school principal Abdulahi Fasasi of all charges.

The state prosecutor and the Attorney General of the State, Abiodun Aikomo, in a statement tendered in court, when all the accused persons were present, said the case was withdrawn after affected families showed empathy towards the defendants and requested its withdrawal.

He confirmed that some families had received compensation and seized documents had been returned.

It would be recalled that the defendants were initially charged concerning the Funfair tragedy that claimed the lives of over 30 minors who died as a result of the stampede that ensued at the Funfair venue.