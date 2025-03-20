The FCT Fire Service (FFS) has disclosed that a brake failure by a truck conveying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) canisters led to Wednesday’s Abuja-Keffi expressway multiple explosions.

Recall that a tanker explosion on Wednesday near Karu Bridge in Abuja left several vehicles razed and caused widespread panic among residents and commuters.

The incident, which occurred around 7:14 pm led to six deaths and 14 vehicles burnt according to the FCT police command.

The FCT FFS Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Mohammad said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mohammad, the truck which was headed towards Nyanya axis from AYA, lost control and in the process rammed into several vehicles along the route.

“And as a result of the impact on the vehicles and the impact of its own CNG-loaded containers, they started flying out of the truck and anywhere it landed, even about 900 meters away, there was an impact.

“The impact led to fire which resulted in casualties.

“Figures of casualties have not been given as rescue operation is still ongoing to see the number of lives that are involved

“Some vehicles that were burnt to ashes have to be thoroughly investigated whether people are trapped inside them and that is why search is still ongoing even with searchlights as we speak,” he said.

The spokesperson however assured that once proper search has been concluded, the number of casualties will be disclosed.

He added that the Federal and FCT fire services alongside other sister agencies are at the scene to carry out the operation. (NAN)