Connect with us

Nation

CNG truck’s brake failure  caused Abuja explosions — Fire Service
Advertisement

Nation

Nigerian Police axe inspector in Abia for misconduct

Nation

Rivers emergency: Tinubu govt mobilizes 10,000 troops against vandals

Nation

19-year-old kidnapper nabbed with N3.6m ransom in Ondo

Nation

Kate Henshaw engages students as Innocent Chukwuma Library holds first reading session

Nation

Police arrest two over fire incident on Trans-Niger pipeline

Nation

Tinubu appoints Kukah as Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Applied Sciences  

Nation

Police nab man for allegedly strangling girlfriend to death in A-Ibom

Nation

Gov Otti orders demolition, prosecution of owners of buildings used by kidnappers

Nation

Abia monarch, others sent to prison over 20-year-old’s death

Nation

CNG truck’s brake failure  caused Abuja explosions — Fire Service

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNG truck’s brake failure  caused Abuja explosions — Fire Service

The FCT Fire Service (FFS) has disclosed that a brake failure by a truck conveying Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) canisters led to Wednesday’s Abuja-Keffi expressway multiple explosions.

Recall that a tanker explosion on Wednesday near Karu Bridge in Abuja left several vehicles razed and caused widespread panic among residents and commuters.

The incident, which occurred around 7:14 pm led to six deaths and 14 vehicles burnt according to the FCT police command.

The FCT FFS Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Mohammad said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mohammad, the truck which was headed towards Nyanya axis from AYA, lost control and in the process rammed into several vehicles along the route.

“And as a result of the impact on the vehicles and the impact of its own CNG-loaded containers, they started flying out of the truck and anywhere it landed, even about 900 meters away, there was an impact.

“The impact led to fire which resulted in casualties.

“Figures of casualties have not been given as rescue operation is still ongoing  to see the number of lives that are involved

“Some vehicles that were burnt to ashes have to be thoroughly investigated whether people are trapped inside them and that is why search is still ongoing even with searchlights as we speak,” he said.

Advertisement

The spokesperson however assured that once proper search has been concluded, the number of casualties will be disclosed.

He added that the Federal and  FCT fire services alongside other sister agencies are at the scene to carry out the operation. (NAN)

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (169) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (329) Alex Otti (514) Aliko Dangote (89) Atiku Abubakar (297) Babajide Sanwo-olu (175) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (825) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (134) Dapo Abiodun (144) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (353) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (99) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (235) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (156) NNPC (191) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (259) Olusegun Obasanjo (122) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (578) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (91) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement