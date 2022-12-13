Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has prayed for Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

Atiku took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to express his wishes for the Rivers governor.

“As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day,” he wrote.

As you turn 55 today, I pray that all lines fall in pleasant places for you. Enjoy your special day. -AA pic.twitter.com/c8FboHQ9ra — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 13, 2022

Wike alongside his colleagues in the PDP known as G-5 governors – including Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Seyi Makinde of Oyo – have been at loggerheads with Atiku over his choice of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State as his running mate.

The G-5 governors have been insisting on the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman and his replacement with a southerner, as the only condition for peace in the party.