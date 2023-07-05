Anita Brown, a United States lady who accused singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido of getting her pregnant, has said her baby now has a new father and no longer belongs to the Nigerian.

Miss Brown who has been engaging on social media since her accusation against the Nigerian singer, yesterday, noted that she was no longer interested in Davido, while accusing him of giving out her number for people to call and threaten her.

“I wish y’all would stop calling my phone,” she tweeted.

“DAVIDO is not my child’s father

“We don’t want him in my life or my child’s life.

“HE DIED!

“Please get over it & move on

“PLEASE!

“Leave us alone.”

In another post, she revealed that her unborn child has gotten another father.

She tweeted, “Y’all are delusional

“WE DON’T CARE FOR DAVIDO

“I’M IN THE UNITED STATES

“I’M TOP 5

“It’s annoying now

“Nobody wants to hear about David

“This is old news

My baby got a new dad already.”

In yet another post, she tweeted:

“Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans

“I don’t give a FCK about you bro

“This is annoying

“You gave out my number

“It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you

“This shit is Irrelevant

“We both know my body

“Idc about nothing having to do with you”