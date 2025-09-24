Adeleke launches 20,000 Glo Imole Connect lines for Osun workers

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday launched the Glo Imole Connect Initiative for civil servants, describing it as a step towards strengthening effective communication within the state’s public service.

Speaking at the unveiling held at the Local Government Service Commission Hall, Abere, Adeleke said the initiative demonstrates his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive working environment for civil servants.

According to him, the 20,000 Glo Imole Connect lines, operating under a Closed User Group (CUG) arrangement, will come with significantly reduced call and data rates, thereby enhancing productivity across ministries and agencies.

“One of the challenges in public governance has always been the difficulty of seamless communication. Information does not always move quickly or efficiently, often leading to delays and disconnections between agencies and officers at different levels. With this new arrangement, I am confident that we will begin to close those gaps and work in closer alignment,” the governor said.

He stressed that the initiative is not merely about distributing SIM cards but about making the state’s public service more responsive, connected, and productive.

The governor also commended Globacom for partnering with the state and investing in its digital transformation drive.

“The name Imole Connect reflects the very spirit of this administration’s efforts – bringing light, clarity, and progress to the way we govern and serve the people,” he added.