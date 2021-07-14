Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said that he received over 900 text messages in one day over allegations of tampering with the report of the Electoral Act.

He described those accusing the leaders of the National Assembly of removing electronic transmission of results from the report as mischievous and rabble-rousers.

Lawan who stated this shortly after the Chairman of the committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya, submitted a report of the committee, explained that this is the first time the committee is submitting its report on the Electoral Act to the Senate.

“There are various accusations and insinuations that leaders of the National Assembly have tempered with the report of the INEC committee. In one day, I received 900 text messages,” he said.