I didn't go to the UK, US to report Buhari - Ortom

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State governor, has dismissed insinuations that his trip to the United States and United Kingdom was to report President Muhammadu Buhari to the international community.

Ortom who spoke on Arise TV on Thursday, said that his trip was to correct the misrepresentation of facts on the terrorist activities going on in Benue State and the country at large.

“I am only stating the obvious in the country. The situation in Benue State and the country is not hidden. I am learned enough to know that Nigeria is a sovereign country and I know that I cannot go and report it to the UK, US or other bodies,” he said.

The governor further disclosed that, “Today if Nigeria disintegrate and slide into crisis, it will affect the world. The humanitarian crisis will be huge. It is not about partisanship. I am only concerned about the country. Several of the Fulanis have stated on several occasions that Nigeria belongs to them and are unleashing violence on the people and nobody is saying anything, why should I keep quiet?”

He added that, “The terrorist attacks on Benue have led to the displacement of over 1.5 million people,” which he has been grappling with, stressing that he was speaking for the people who elected him to draw the attention of the international community to come to the aid of the State to help him in tackling the humanitarian challenges.

On the situation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the governor noted that the leadership of the party and the presidential candidate were still being expected to reach out to Governor Nyesom Wike for a compromise.

He noted that Governor Wike was key to the survival of the party when others left to join other political parties and must not be treated as if he does not matter, pointing out that “The way to go is for the presidential candidate of the PDP to reach out to Wike.”

He said, “Wike was instrumental to the sustenance of the PDP. He was the anchor man. He was also instrumental to my return to the PDP the moment I decided to leave the APC when it started dancing in the wrong direction.”

Asked if those in Governor Wike’s camp were planning to leave the PDP, Ortom retorted, “Wike and I remain committed to the victory of the PDP at all levels. Once Wike is pacified, we can all work together for the victory of the party.

“Wike stood with us at the worst moments of our lives. I don’t like betraying people. When Benue was being devastated by herdsmen, Wike stood with us firmly all through and is still standing with us.”

The governor explained that Nigeria was being held hostage by a cabal that do not mean well for Nigeria.

“We need to work together across party divides for us to bring the country back on track from the hands of those who have brought it to this state. Nigeria is called the giant of Africa, it has been brought to a shameful level,” Ortom stated.