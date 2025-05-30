I am preparing Abia State for the next generation — Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says his administration is laying the foundation for a prosperous future by fostering good governance, ensuring transparency, and steering the state in the right direction.

Speaking during the grand finale of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration, held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Otti called on citizens to remain vigilant and protect the gains of the past two years. He warned that any attempt to return to the past era of “bondage, deprivation, and underdevelopment” would be “suicidal, disastrous, and devastating.”

The celebration, themed “Two Years of Transformation: Sustaining the Momentum,” drew a diverse crowd of dignitaries, including political leaders across party lines, top government officials, business moguls, religious leaders, and members of the public.

Governor Otti described the two-year milestone as a time not only for reflection but also for celebration of tangible transformation. “We have restored confidence in governance, triggered economic revival, and rekindled hope among our people,” he said.

Highlighting key achievements, the governor disclosed that his administration had empowered 10,000 small and medium-scale entrepreneurs with a N1 billion fund, supported women and vulnerable groups, and backed the Geometric Power and Aba Power Plant projects to ensure stable electricity supply across the state.

“We have deployed about 7,000 solar-powered streetlights across the state to support economic activity and public safety,” he added. “Additionally, we are working to fully digitize government operations and phase out the archaic system of file-carrying bureaucracy.”

On fiscal responsibility and workers’ welfare, Otti announced that his administration had cleared over N40 billion in salary and pension arrears left behind by previous administrations. He reaffirmed his commitment to regular payment of salaries and pensions, stating that payments are now made consistently by the 28th of every month.

In education, Otti said the introduction of free and compulsory primary and junior secondary education has led to a population explosion in school enrolment. “To address this, we have recruited 4,300 qualified teachers and are in the process of hiring an additional 4,000 subject specialists in areas like Science, Technology, Mathematics, and Languages,” he said.

The state government is also undertaking the renovation and retrofitting of abandoned and dilapidated schools, and plans are underway to establish 20 Smart Schools across Abia.

In the health sector, Otti revealed that the government is renovating and equipping 200 Primary Health Centres across the state’s 184 wards. Additionally, work is ongoing at 10 General Hospitals, including facilities in Amachara, Arochukwu, Isuikwuato, and Umunneato.

He also announced plans to establish referral centres in each of the three senatorial zones and disclosed that the proposed Abia Medical Village would soon come on stream. “This facility will help address complex medical conditions locally and reduce the need for Nigerians to travel abroad for treatment,” the governor said.

Governor Otti concluded by reiterating his administration’s commitment to building a modern, forward-looking Abia State capable of meeting the aspirations of future generations.