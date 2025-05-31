Abuja to host West Africa Economic Summit 2025 in June – Tinubu

Connect with us

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that the 2025 edition of the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) will take place in Abuja from June 20 to 21.

In a statement shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, the president revealed that the summit will be held under the theme: “Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region.”

“Two years ago, I pledged to champion a foreign policy prioritising our people, our prosperity, and our place in the world,” Tinubu wrote. “This summit is not just an event—it is a bold step toward a prosperous, integrated West Africa powered by trade, innovation, and our most valuable asset: our people.”

According to Tinubu, WAES 2025 will convene Heads of State, CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs, youth innovators, and development partners to explore practical solutions and drive economic collaboration across the subregion.

The summit will feature a presidential roundtable, a “deal room” for investment matchmaking, youth empowerment showcases, and regional partnership discussions.

“I invite the world to join us in Abuja as we build a stronger, more unified, and globally competitive West Africa,” the president added.

WAES is expected to serve as a high-level platform to mobilize investment, strengthen regional integration, and unlock the economic potential of West African nations.

 

 

