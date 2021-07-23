By Bolaji Israel

UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, producers of the global talents reality series, have emphasised that public voting has become very crucial at this stage to keep vocalists fighting for the grand prize on the voice Nigeria 3 series, sponsored by FirstBank, Baba Ijebu and Airtel.

To keep their favourite vocalists on the show, viewers have to dial *894*7*talent’s code#.

The voting code of your preferred contestant to win the competition is in the embedded Instagram post below:

The International talents reality series designed to discover and harness music talents in Nigeria is in its third season in Nigeria.

Scores of vocalists have performed on the highly competitive show but dropped out going through the Auditions, Blinds, Knockouts, Battles and Live Shows stages.

With an electrifying mix of pulsating musical performances, music training, glamorous fashion and life enriching entertainment, the The Voice Nigeria 3 continues to glitter to the very grand finale

Voting opens on Saturday at 9:00pm and closes at 11:59pm on Thursdays.

Lead show sponsor, FirstBank in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, reiterated that The Voice Nigeria 3 is a Reality TV show designed to discover and promote talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars which aligns with the Bank’s commitment to provide a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion.

For more details on the show, do visit the Bank’s official website https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/the-voice-nigeria/