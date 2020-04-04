Adebayo Obajemu

In Albert Camus’ s seminal novel, ‘The Plague’, one of the characters developed symptoms of depression as a result of restriction.

As this Reporter navigates the mass of humanity forced to stay at home in their various neighbourhoods in Ifo local government, Ogun state as a result of lockdown, one is forced into recognition of the debilitating effects on people’s lives of a single action that impinges on freedom.

At the popular Agbado Crossing which on the normal day is a beehive of vehicular and human movement was on Wednesday and Thursday a mini football pitch. The thoroughfare was turned to where aspiring soccer pros tested their skills as area boys along with their consorts had a field day seeping alcoholic drinks as they cursed anything that represented authority -from policemen out to monitor the lockdown to vendors carrying dailies.

The underbridge, which provides a canopy of sort shielding people from the scorching sun and rain have benches that serve as offices for the motor park leadership . On these days, they were occupied by the area boys and some officials of the road transport workers. They condemned the Buhari administration for not providing palliative and for not sharing money to the people.

“Remember every country on the lockdown has shared money “, a stained- teeth nicknamed ” Joey” told this newspaper. ” If this nonsense continues we will have no choice but to loot all these shops. We no send oh.”

This Reporter offered to buy him a satchet of alcohol popularly called ” Gbebodi eh” in the motor park speak, in return for his insight on the current situation. ” My brother, all these politicians are thieves, I can’t understand why we have not started stoning them to death. As you can see all of us here, we have no where to go. We sleep in the pavements of shops, and under the tables the market women use to sell their wares. And they are asking us to stay at home. Fine! If we carry the virus, we will distribute it to whoever comes in contact.

As the reporter moved toward the nearby railroad, there were swarms of area boys and girls seated on the rail discussing the situation, their talks only punctuated by the rolls of Indian hemp in their hands.

“Don Obukwu” who claimed to be their leader said there was nothing like Coronavirus,saying it was the wicked conspiracy between whitemen and our government to steal money. He vowed to mark his birthday with fanfare with his colleagues at the Bus stop on Saturday irrespective of the restriction. He even boasted that policemen will be among his guests.

Many of the street urchins who spoke to this newspaper said the only home they know is the market, where they bath before day break. One of them Azeez, 25, said ” all our life revolves round this place.This is where we live and earn our living.

The irony is that some police men from near by Ayinla police station exchanged light banter with these urchins, with one of them hailing Don Obukwu. ” Hay my man don’t forget Saturday “, to which one of the police men said , ” I don’t hear Don. ”

At Ogba Ayo in Ijoko, close to Sango bus stop , unlike Agbado, the place was more crowded. Though there was no vehicular activity, many gathered in groups discussing the lockdown. All of the people who spoke condemned federal government for not making any palliative ready.

Fbot Hotel tucked inside the straddle between Adiyan and Opeilu was filled to the brim as this Reporter followed the chairman of Tricycle Riders Association, Ola Ogun branch to the place. The hotel manager told this newspaper that the only way it could support the government in fighting the pandemic is to give free food to those likely to cause trouble if denied opportunity to work for a day. ” That is why you see so many of these garage boys here today. We are offering them free drinks and food. For this class of people Coronavirus is a myth invented to steal money.