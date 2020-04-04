By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State government on Saturday morning confirmed one Coronavirus patient missing from an isolation centre at Gedu in Ejigbo local government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

The statement debunked the earlier purported report that six persons were missing from the Isolation centre.

According to her, only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons when the head count was done.

It would be recalled that, there had been an unofficial Public announcement that six persons who tested positive escaped from isolation centre at Gedu in Ejigbo and that the state government has launched manhunt for the missed persons.

The announcement enlisted the names and phone numbers of the six infected persons;LAWAL Waliyulah, Masifa Ejigbo.

08063691573; LASISI Murafat, Olugbodi’s compd Ejigbo, +22505368845; Ganiyat Alabi.

08075441187; Yusuff Afees, Ile Alawe, Ejigbo.07011196193 ; Isola Abibat, Ile Olori, Ejigbo 08055905010; Nua Oyeleye, Ile Jesu, Oguro Ejigbo, 08109375276 and, Juel Olasupo, Ile Baale Ejigbo, 08149584397

Reacting, Egbomode in the statement titled “The Truth About Ejigbo Returnees”, said “a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients, is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo”.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. As a government, we have not issued any statement to confirm or deny such story. Besides, a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients, is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo.

Recall about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only two persons could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.

“The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the one missing person are brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all their contacts.

We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly.

“We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus.”