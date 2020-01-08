How 10 ministries, agencies spent N2.6bn on unapproved foreign trips

Audit report of the country’s federation account released by the Office of the Auditor General has shown that 11 government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) spent not less than N2.6 billion on foreign trips, training and conferences without receiving approval.

The report covered activities carried out by the MDAs in 2017.

Auditor General of the Federation, Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine who released the report noted that the MDAs took the decision despite the strict restrictions placed on international travels that could lead to misappropriation of funds.

He recommended that all those involved in the payments being made without the relevant documents and approvals should be sanctioned.

Ayine also encouraged the minister of finance ensure that all MDAs are fully on the government integrated financial management information system (GIFMIS) platform, abolish the use of manual payment voucher, channelling all payments through the GIFMIS platform.

The identified MDAs include Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state said to have spent N168,316,389.10; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state spent N29,613,025.00; National Examination Council (NECO) N38,383,171.00; University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state N20,294,773.00; Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state N21,506,776.00; Consumers Protection Council 4,142,813.00; Corporate Affairs Commission N2,193,564,628.00 and National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja N161,356,773.00.

Others are National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Abuja N10,742,101.95; National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja 12,500,000.00 and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria N25,100,192

The report also said the N8.5 billion revenue generated by the ministry of mines and steel development between 2015 and 2017 was not remitted to the treasury single account.