House of Reps C’tee passes vote of confidence on NIWA CEO, Oyebamiji

Impressed with the achievements recorded by the leadership of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) under Bola Oyebamiji, its CEO, the House Committee on National Inland Waterways Authority, on Thursday commended his efforts.

The federal lawmakers extolled Oyebamiji’s remarkable achievements and dedication within a short period of his tenure.

Speaking during an oversight visit to NIWA’s operational headquarters in Lokoja, Kogi State, the House Committee acknowledged the strides made by the Authority in enhancing and redefining inland waterways operations across the country.

The Chairman House Committee on NIWA, Mr. Ojema Ojotu, who led the delegation of seven committee members, commended Oyebamiji’s sterling performance and leadership qualities culminating into effective and efficient implementation of various impactful initiatives since assumption of office.

He expressed satisfaction on the critical roles being played by the Authority to address identified challenges within the country’s inland waterways transportation framework noting that the Authority’s proactive measures, including immediate visits to accident victims and communities, have built confidence among stakeholders and users of inland waterways in Nigeria.

Ojotu who lamented the challenges of recurring boat mishaps, flooding and inadequate infrastructure acknowledged high sense of professionalism, diligence and dedication brought to bear by the Authority in addressing the menace.

According to him, NIWA’s decentralized safety campaign strategy, which involved extensive safety awareness programs across its operational bases and engaging stakeholders, such as state commissioners of transportation, to address insecurity and safety on waterways remained topnotch in the history of the Authority since its creation.

Ojotu underscored the importance of modernizing infrastructure, such as inland ports and navigable channels, as well as dredging waterways to ensure uninterrupted operations just as he emphasized their potential to enhance connectivity, reduce road congestion, and stimulate economic growth

He called for human capacity development and the acquisition of operational equipment like patrol boats to improve safety enforcement and emergency response on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Acknowledging the funding challenges faced by NIWA, Ojotu advocated for innovative financing models, including public-private partnerships and concessional arrangements, to bridge gaps in infrastructure and capacity development.

He assured that the Committee would continue to push for policies and budgetary allocations aligned with national priorities to promote sustainable development in the inland waterways sector.

The lawmakers pledged to work closely with NIWA to address these challenges, aiming to transform the inland waterways system into a safer, more efficient, and economically viable mode of transportation.

The committee members praised NIWA’s judicious use of internally generated revenue (IGR) for its administrative and operational needs, citing it as a testament to Oyebamiji’s efficient management.

They passed vote of confidence on Oyebamiji and expressed optimism in his ability and capacity to take the Authority to enviable height ever known in history just as they assured him of their commitment to facilitating necessary legislative and financial supports.

In his remarks, the NIWA MD/CEO, Bola Oyebamiji presented a detailed account of NIWA’s activities over the past year, emphasizing its focus on safety, infrastructure development, stakeholders engagement, and operational efficiency.

He highlighted key milestones, including the launch of the National Transportation Code and the commissioning of operational assets, such as 15 boats, an administrative building, and a staff clinic.

“Another notable achievement under under my watch is the inauguration of River Marshals to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

“NIWA has also prioritized the training and retraining of its personnel to enhance operational efficiency, further boosting stakeholder confidence through regular engagement with state actors and stakeholders”, he added.

Oyebamiji outlined the proposed 2024 budget, which focuses on infrastructure development, including dredging operations to improve navigability and boost economic activities.

He raised some of the challenges facing the Authority, particularly the lack of funding for critical dredging projects in the 2024 capital budget thus appealing to the committee for increased financial support to enhance NIWA’s operations, particularly in achieving its infrastructure and safety goals.

Oyebamiji also called for legislative backing to strengthen NIWA’s enforcement drive against unsafe practices and bad publicity surrounding inland waterway accidents, regardless of their causes.

“We require your urgent support in providing increased funding for our operations. Despite our strategic initiatives, the absence of capital dredging funds in the 2024 budget hampers our ability to maximize the economic potential of inland waterways,” the MD state.

The visit concluded with a renewed sense of collaboration between the legislature and NIWA, aimed at driving progress and fostering economic growth through the sustainable development and regulation of Nigeria’s inland waterways.