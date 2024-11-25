Connect with us

Interview Nation

Democracy and governance have not worked in Nigeria (2) - Prof. Adekilekun 
Advertisement

Interview Politics

Democracy and governance have not worked in Nigeria - Prof. Adekilekun

Business Interview

Why I didn’t become CBN deputy governor - Chizea

Business Interview

Fiscal authorities largely responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes – Chizea

Interview Politics

Why South East won't join EndBadGovernance protest - Elliot Uko

Interview Politics

Nigeria going through revolution in energy sector - Osun Commissioner, Ademola

Interview Sports

Excited Echegini vows to win trophies at PSG

Interview Politics

There’s need to redesign our political structures to reduce cost - Ladoja

Interview Politics

We want to let Gov Adeleke know governance isn't a tea party - Kola Olabisi, Osun APC spokesman

Interview Politics

A lot more good will happen to Abia under Otti - Prince Okey Kanu, Information Commissioner 

Interview

Democracy and governance have not worked in Nigeria (2) – Prof. Adekilekun 

Published

44 mins ago

on

Democracy and governance have not worked in Nigeria (2) - Prof. Adekilekun 

Continued from last week 

What do you think is wrong with the present constitution we are operating and  some of the amendments which the national Assembly is making and the call for total restructuring of Nigeria?

In the  first place, I agree that the constitution should be amended because of certain things. Secondly, we are just making noise  in Nigeria about the amendment of the constitution. Practically, it may be impossible to have a new constitution through the crop of the legislators that we have at the moment in the National Assembly. Let me give you an example,  the Minister of Justice  and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, has been able to do the unthinkable  on the issue of the autonomy  of the local government. It would not have been possible till eternity  through the  National Assembly.

The crop of senators and members of the House of Representatives are controlled by  their State  governors  and the governors would not want that aspect of the Local government to be touched,  at all. I am aware that the governors have been warning Representatives  from both chambers  at the National Assembly from  their states that anyone who supports  the  Local government autonomy as should forget another term, as he or she is gone.

See what happened in Oyo  state with  Governor Seyi  Makinde,  who used the allocations of the  Local governments to  secure loans for the next five years, which is going to run even, after his tenure as governor. Even as it is, under the constitution, the autonomy of the local government is guaranteed by the law.

Let me   make you laugh and to let you see how  crazy  some of these governors  are. You can’t  believe that the governor of Anambra state Prof.  Chukwuma Soludo  made a law in his State,  that he is not disputing that the local government should not collect their allocations but after  collecting it, they must all pay to another  joint account.

This is not a mere statement, it is a statement of facts because I have the law here with me. You can now see the rubbish  that they are  doing. The money, according to the law, must be paid into another Local government joint account within  two day. We thought a person being a Professor, and who had held that tangible position as the Governor of the apex bank in Nigeria, should have known better and  shouldn’t condescend that low to do that kind of mess against the law of the country.

I am happy, that  Soludo is now facing a lot of bashing here and there by Nigerians, who believed  that he disrespected himself for his action. What some people, who we believed  should know better do, sometimes baffle some of us. We should not be deceived,  that is the intentions of  most of his colleagues, to circumvent  the Supreme Court judgment  on the Local government  autonomy.

What is also killing us in Nigeria is that too much power is vested at the federal government. The centre has so much to do and that is why people rush for appointments there. With the Exclusive legislative list of about 63 items, which the federal  government is handling  the state and the local governments functions are limited.

Advertisement

You can imagine the federal government handling boreholes  in the rural  areas, which is supposed to be the prerogatives of the Local governments. What concerns the federal  government sinking boreholes  in Sokoto, Maiduguri  Iseyin. Kabba, Ede, Osogbo and  most remote areas of the country.  All the money allocated to even the ministries and what the National Assembly  take money for, as oversight functions should be given to the states to provide amenities for the people, especially pipe born water as we used to have it during the colonial era,  where all cities and villages were provided with water.

In fact, it is ridiculous  that Nigeria has not moved forward. When I was doing my PhD in Malaysia, my attention was drawn  to a picture at  the Library, which showed General Aliu Gwuazo,  who  was sent by General Olusegun Obasanjo to commission the first borehole in Malaysia. It was a very big picture displayed conspicuously, and which they were proud  of. For that country, then,  to have called on our Head of state to come and commission their own first borehole,  it means, we already had several boreholes  as a means of  providing water for  our people,  which they  admired, since that was copied  from us here in Nigeria.

But today,  you can’t  compare the two countries.In Malaysia of today, if you are in a building  of 50 floors when you open your taps  you  will be surprised with the rate the water would rush. All the several billions of Naira budgeted for boreholes by the Federal government should be  diverted to providing water across the country is  not the ways they are doing it now but through the local governments that should be saddled with such responsibilities  and telling  them this is your core job and we want to see how water would reach all the villages.

There would be results instead  of people using their influence  to provide for their people only, to show off in their towns and villages as  Lords.

To me, that is how to govern. The amendment of the constitution  goes beyond the National Assembly. I was part of the  President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s  Legal team. Honestly all of  us in that team  agreed that there is the need to amend the constitution  and  we also said that the process should not just be left for the National Assembly alone to start but  there must be a working paper to guide them.

But what they do now, is that they will just pick a section that either  favours them or the executive and say it should be sent to the committee  and after a brief deliberation  they would say, that part has been amended.

No, that’s not how to go about it. If we want to ament the constitution, it must be done holistically and even, if it is to be through  the  National  Conference, some people   are needed,  to do the underground  work. That is what other countries do.  The present members of the constitutional amendment committee at the National Assembly after billions is released to them, would just call some lawyers to discuss with them on what should be done. This is not how it should be done. There should be a particular tactical committee, that would look into it and it is the report of this tactical  committee, that the National Assembly is expected to work on because some of these legislators are not experienced.

They don’t  know what is in the constitution, or the nitty-gritty  of appropriation,  and they just go there  to discuss politics. That is why in my own opinion  about governance,   is  that you can’t  give what you don’t  have.

Governance is a serious job; it is not just about parading yourself  at functions as they do here in Nigeria. If you are serious about governance, you have to bring out your plans. Your maps and sit down  to look at the plans you have drawn and how you want to achieve them in the next five years in different areas,

Advertisement

Do  you think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing the right  thing  and adopting the  right approach to governance?

 

Well,   with what Tinubu is doing now,  I am always  curious to know  whether  he is doing the right thing or not, and that is why I go extra miles  to ask economists  and researchers to tell me, because I am a stakeholder as a Nigerian.

 

The point  is that  I have not seen any to tell me that what he  is doing is not proper;  they always say  it is good 100%. However, may be he ought to have added something.  What many think  is that the  major problem the country is facing is the issue of subsidy removal on petroleum. The subsidy on FX and petroleum  are finally over,  the problem is that the government should have provided means of public transportation in all the states before hand.  To say whether the removal of subsidy  portends well for Nigeria, yes. It is fantastic. But before  the removal, transportation  issues ought to have been sorted out by providing luxurious buses  that would  engage in inter  and intra  state movements of the people.

 

That is where I fault  Mr  President. He knows he wants to do these things, he should have used, at least, a year to prepare and during that period, you will see a lot  of  private companies who  will be willing to key in into the project and supply buses and government can subsidize transportation before removing the subsidy completely. Instead of people paying 500%  it could be reduced to 200%. If he had done that before the removal, the problems would not have been  critical, as they are now.

The issue of revenue mobilisation, do you think how it is shared presently is proper and adequate?

This is part of the things to be  tackled  if the constitution is amended. Like I said earlier, what is in the Exclusive legislative list is too much and that is why the Federal government is getting higher than the states. Most of the things  on the list  should be dropped  for the Local governments to handle.

Advertisement

Now let us talk about how your family has been able  to produce 400 graduates and about 10 professors…

In my family, we have  been  educated in the Islamic way and  have been Islamic scholars, since 1870s.  I am not talking about western  education but Islamic education and since that time,  people in the family  had risen to the top.

In Ede today, it is only in my family where  they don’t  have land or you have somebody  saying I am going to farm. We have always been reading. If you don’t  go to school you go to Islamic school. The most difficult  thing  to learn is Arabic. It is  like you are  cramming  Chinese. Cramming what you don’t  really understand but at the same time exercising  your brain in a positive way.

If you can do that since childhood, then the western education is a child’s play because you can understand that. That is the reason why learning became easy for all the  children  in the family. Even up till now, our children must learn Quran. In our days you must never be found playing football. As soon as you come back from school you must engage in reading the Quran.  Because  it has been the rule in the family to read. Education has become part of what we have to do  and it is not negotiable.

However, not that you can’t  engage in other thing. If you are good in football, table tennis and other  games, you will be  encouraged, but not at the expense  of your education either Islamically  or in  the secular  way.

That is why today  we have over 400 graduates, professors and still counting numbers of undergraduates, in the Adekilekun  family.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *