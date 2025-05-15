House of reps advances bill to make voting mandatory in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians in future elections.

The bill, which is sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, was debated during plenary on Thursday and received overwhelming support from lawmakers, setting it on course for further legislative scrutiny.

Nigeria, despite being Africa’s largest democracy with over 93 million registered voters as of the 2023 general elections, continues to grapple with voter apathy. Only about 27 percent of registered voters participated in the last general election, raising questions about the strength of the country’s democratic mandate.

To address the growing disengagement of citizens from the electoral process, the bill proposes to make voting a civic obligation. The aim, according to its proponents, is to foster stronger democratic participation, enhance political legitimacy, and ensure that leaders are truly representative of the will of the people.

Countries such as Australia, Belgium, and Brazil have long implemented similar laws, with turnout figures regularly exceeding 90 percent. Supporters of mandatory voting say it encourages civic responsibility, broadens political inclusion, and compels political actors to be more accountable to a diverse electorate.

Speaker Abbas, while leading the debate, argued that the bill would serve as a crucial tool to reinvigorate Nigeria’s democracy. He also noted that the legislation would include provisions for voter awareness campaigns, improved access to polling stations, and clear enforcement mechanisms to support compliance.

However, not all lawmakers were fully sold on the idea. Concerns were raised about practical obstacles to enforcement, especially in remote communities and areas affected by insecurity. Others warned that compelling citizens to vote under the threat of penalties could infringe on fundamental freedoms and backfire if not carefully implemented.

Despite these reservations, the bill sailed through second reading via a voice vote and has now been referred to the relevant House committee for further consideration.