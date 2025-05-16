Labour Party Crisis: Group accuses Abure of advancing APC agenda

A sociopolitical group, Abia Concerned Citizens (ACC), has accused the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) of executing a destabilization plot allegedly orchestrated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group alleged that Abure, the factional National Chairman of the LP, is acting as an APC mole, working to weaken the Labour Party and other opposition forces to give the ruling party free rein ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director General of the ACC, Rose Ugoh, said Abure’s loyalty to the party is questionable, citing a recent statement by LP’s factional National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, in which he appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the internal crisis rocking the party.

“That statement alone shows where their allegiance lies,” Ugoh said. “Why would the leadership of an opposition party call on the president from a rival party to interfere in internal affairs, if not for ulterior motives?”

She maintained that genuine members of the LP had accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming Abure’s leadership, and had since moved on to pursue reconciliation and party unity. However, she accused Abure and his allies of externalizing the party’s internal issues to further deepen division.

Ugoh questioned Abure’s silence during the defection of some Labour Party National Assembly members to the APC, alleging selective outrage and complicity.

She further criticized the Abure-led faction for attempting to suspend Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, whom she described as “the best performing governor in Nigeria” and “a model for good governance.”

“Governor Otti has transformed Abia State across vital sectors like energy, security, education, and industrialization. His leadership has brought renewed hope to the people. Abure’s attempt to malign him only shows how far he is willing to go to destroy what the LP stands for,” she said.

Ugoh emphasized that Abians will not sit by and watch APC agents—disguised as Labour Party leaders—undermine the progress made by Governor Otti.

Advertisement

She also condemned Abure’s recent pronouncement that his faction of the National Working Committee had suspended several prominent party members, including Senator Ireti Kingibe, the LP lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory.

“The continued targeting of credible figures within the Labour Party is a clear indication that this faction is not interested in party unity or national development,” she said.

Ugoh called on Labour Party supporters nationwide to remain vigilant and resist any attempt to hijack the party from within.