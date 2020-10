Hoodlums on Thursday, set Divisional Police Station at Ogunnusi road near Grammar School in Ojodu area of Lagos ablaze.

The police officers on duty reportedly fled while the vicinity of the station has been surrounded by Mobile Police Officers.

Pedestrians trekking along the Ogunnusi road heading to Ogba, Agege, Ikeja are being turned back.

Gunshots allegedly fired by the mobile police officers to scare away people around could be heard around the area.