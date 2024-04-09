Hoodlums burn down ex-Benue gov’s residence

Unidentified hoodlums have set ablaze the Gboko residence of a former Benue State Governor, late Aper Aku, according to Daily Post.

According to Aku’s daughter, Deborah, the incident occured on Monday and the occupants of the residence were safely evacuated from the building.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, Deborah said the Police rescued six of them early enough before the hoodlums burnt the house.

She explained that trouble began after a man came to the residence with a cutlass and threatened to deal with the occupants if his goat died again, claiming that he was told that his goat died after drinking water from the house.

Deborah said the fresh attack took place between 7am and 8am on Monday when the hoodlums besieged the house and trapped all six occupants.

She said: “The incident started between 7am and 8am on Monday. They came around, numbering over 30. When we noticed that their visit was not friendly we locked all the doors and called the Police.

“Before the Police could arrive they started destroying the house, killed our dog, broke into the pig house and carted away all the pigs. They also destroyed our mother’s car.

“The Police arrived and were able to rescue us. We left with the Police with only what we were putting on. While we were on our way with the Police, the house was burnt with everything inside. The Police came in two trucks but the boys were many and even attacked them too.

“Yesterday (Monday) when the incident happened the Police were only able to rescue us out of the house before it was burnt down. If not for them we would have probably been burnt inside the house. We were six inside the house.

“We are waiting for the Police to carry out their investigations. We have also reported the matter to all the relevant authorities including the governor and Speaker because this is his constituency.”

The incident was confirmed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists, Anene said she did not have further details as at the time of filing this report.

