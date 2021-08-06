By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared Monday, August 9 as public holiday in commemoration of Hijrah, 1443 AH.

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissoner for Home Affairs, Hon. Tajudeen Olaniyi Lawal.

Oyetol while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Hijirah, also enjoined the citizens to use the period of the holiday to pray for the growth and development of the State of Osun and Nigeria as a whole.