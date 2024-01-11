‘He’s on duty,’ Zenith Bank dismisses report of EFCC arrest of GMD, Onyeagwu

Zenith Bank PLC, on Wednesday dismissed as false, media reports on the purported arrest of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu.
There were reports to the effect that Onyeagwu was arrested by the EFCC in connection with alleged fraud at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.
The lender, however, clarified that the GMD was neither arrested nor detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency, adding that he is currently fulfilling his duties and responsibilities as the Group Managing Director.
This was contained in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos on Wednesday and signed by Rich El O. Otu, its Company Secretary/General Counsel.
The statement added that the bank will continue to maintain the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency and remains committed to providing exceptional banking and financial services to customers.
“We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” the statement said.
“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.
“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholdârs are accurately informed.
“Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of banking and financial services.”
Economy
Human capital development critical in repositioning NASENI – Halilu
From left: Executive Director of Information, Protocol and New Media, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan; Director of Manufacturing Services, NASENI, Dr. Olayode Olasupo; Deputy Director Information, NASENI, Mr. Chima Akwaja; Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu; CEO, Cerca Africa, Sam Obafemi; S.A to the EVC on Intergovernmental Relations and Partnerships, Dr. Mohammed Dahiru and P.A to NASENI CEO, Sufyan Baffa, at the flag-off a 5-day training for Information, Protocol and New Media Officers of the agency by the NASENI CEO at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja recently
. Director of Information pledges new approach to communication after training
The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has stated that investing in human capital development and staff motivation remain the best ways of repositionaing the gency into a power-house of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) at the global scene.
In his keynote address, at the opening ceremony of a 5-day training for Information, New Media and Protocol staff of the agency drawn from the headquarters and institutes, on New Media and Protocol Strategies for a Modern Government Agency in the 21st century, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, Mr. Halilu said that investing in staff training and development was vital for the success of any organization.
“We are building a new NASENI where one of the overarching goals is to have well trained employees with knowledge and requisite technical, vocational and management skills required for the agency’s growth and technology advancement.
“This oreorientation would equip us to bring to fruition the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed TinubuAdministration and also the Eight Priority Areas of the administration”, he said.
Buttressing the mandate of the agency, the NASENI boss noted that the agency’s mission is to drive Nigeria’s rapid industrialization through the new three Cs of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization.
He added that in the past four months since he took over the leadership of NASENI, the agency has embarked on new partnerships and collaborations aimed at turning NASENI’s over 150 scientific and technological prototypes, products and intellectual properties rights (IPR) into finished products.
“We have signed multibillion dollars new Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) and revived old ones with international technical partners to establish coal-based fertilizer plant, Lithium processing and Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for Agric afforestation, smart solar irrigation, tractor repairs and crop traceability for food security”, he further explained.
He added that the 5-day intensive training programme will enable information and Protocol staff of the agency to catch-up with the current trends and international standards required for Mastering the Intricacies of New Media and Protocol Strategies that would take the agency to greater heights.
“We have assembled about forty-one (41) staff responsible for information and protocol activities from our headquarters and institutes to benefit from this training.
“This training will upskill the crop of staffto communicate our new strategy and partnerships to different publics”, he stated.
The NASENI boss said that he was confident that by the end of the training, the staff of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit would be equipped with requisite skills to be at par with contemporaries in the public and private sectors as well as those in international sphere.
The Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Bagudu Dansheu Gwadangaji, who was ably represented by Engr. Dr. Olayode Olasupo, urged the information staff to adapt to new media and protocol strategies to ensure the continued success and relevance of NASENI.
Encouraging the participants, he said, “Your presence at this training signifies not only personal and professional growth but also a collective effort to enhance our capabilities as a forward-thinking government agency.
“I encourage you to actively engage in the sessions, collaborate with your peers, and absorb the wealth of knowledge that this training has to offer.
“The insights gained here will understandably contribute to your skills, allowing you to make valuable contributions to our ICT initiatives”, he said.
Also, the Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure, Prof Umar Ibrahim Gaya, stated that the theme of the training was timely as it will equip participants with necessary skills and tools to combat fake news which can affect organizations negatively.
“When you talk about NASENI, so many things come to mind. As an agency with first line charge from the Federation Account, there is likely to be fake news out there about us.
“Therefore, this training will help equip the participants to separate information from misinformation and misrepresentation.
“We hope your deliberations will help the EVC/CEO and management to achieve the agency’s mandate”, Prof. Gaya added.
In his welcome address, the Director of Information, Protocol and New Media Unit, Mr. Segun Ayeoyenikan, commended the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Halilu for making staff motivation, development and productivity top priorities in his agenda since he assumed the position as EVC/CEO barely four Months ago.
He said in an era defined by rapid advancement, the training was a crucial step towards navigating the complexities of digital age, adding that the new slogan in the media profession and business world is “You either communicate or you are easily forgotten, because of the complexities or sophistication of the society wherein we live today”.
Throwing more light on the training, he said the training for the communication and media arm of the agency, the first of its kind in 33 years, was indeed timely with the wave of reforms currently sweeping across the agency with the coming on board of a techpreneur, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu.
“The Information, New Media and Protocol Department play a critical role of projecting the image, products, mission and vision of the agency amongst its technology end-users and critical stakeholders.
“The EVC/CEO has committed to building a 21st century institution built on the 3 core principles of Collaboration, Creation and Commercialization guided by a strategic corporate plan which ensures that NASENI’s human and material resources are optimally harnessed with a view to achieving the Federal Government’s Industrialization drive.
While welcoming the participants to the training, he pointed out that the training marked the beginning of a journey towards an enhanced popularization of digital skills communication and knowledge sharing within the NASENI headquarters and institutes’ information and protocol, more effectively.
Pointing out that the knowledge acquired from this training promised to reposition NASENI into one of the foremost agencies of the Federal Government, he called on all the participants to see the training as a call to duty and to ensure use of the opportunity and strive for excellence.
Business
CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has justified its decision to dissolve the boards and management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank and Titan Trust Bank, noting that the action was taken due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h), of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.
The apex bank made the disclosure in a formal statement that was uploaded to its official X account.
The Banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
The statement reads, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the boards and the management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank and Titan Trust Bank.
“The action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h), of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.
“The Bank’s infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
“The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound and robust financial system in Nigeria. Our Banking system remains strong and resilient.”
Beyond the explanations by the CBN, it was learned that the action against the affected banks followed the recommendation of the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023, to probe the activities of the CBN and other relevant establishments.
The report of the special investigation into the activities of the CBN had accused the immediate past governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, of acquiring banks for himself through proxies.
The report stated that Emefiele used proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without any evidence of payment.
As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale of the banks and take them over.
Economy
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
Tags
Trending
-
Nation15 hours ago
Expansion work on Owerrinta, Onu-Imo roads to commence soon – Abia govt
-
Headlines4 hours ago
Betta Edu: Peter Obi seeks wider probe, says minister’s suspension not enough
-
Business5 hours ago
CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks
-
Economy21 hours ago
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
-
Politics22 hours ago
‘I’m hurt,’ Shaibu fumes as Edo PDP stakeholders endorse Ighodalo
-
Headlines21 hours ago
JUST IN: S’Court reserves judgment on PDP’s appeal to undermine Gov Otti’s victory
-
Business24 hours ago
Cadbury Nigeria gives reasons for proposed debt to equity conversion
-
Headlines1 day ago
Gen. Abubakar’s govt responsible for Nigeria’s problems – Chekwas Okorie