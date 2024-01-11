CBN gives reasons for dissolution of boards of Union, Keystone, Polaris, Titan Trust banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has justified its decision to dissolve the boards and management of Union Bank, Polaris Bank, Keystone Bank and Titan Trust Bank, noting that the action was taken due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h), of Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.
The apex bank made the disclosure in a formal statement that was uploaded to its official X account.
The Banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.
“The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds and remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound and robust financial system in Nigeria. Our Banking system remains strong and resilient.”
Beyond the explanations by the CBN, it was learned that the action against the affected banks followed the recommendation of the Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in July 2023, to probe the activities of the CBN and other relevant establishments.
The report of the special investigation into the activities of the CBN had accused the immediate past governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, of acquiring banks for himself through proxies.
The report stated that Emefiele used proxies to acquire Union Bank of Nigeria for Titan Trust Bank Limited and Keystone Bank without any evidence of payment.
As a result, it recommended that the Federal Government reverse the sale of the banks and take them over.
Nigeria’s inflation to ease in 2024 – World Bank
The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation will ease in 2024 as the effects of last year’s foreign exchange (FX) market and petrol subsidy reforms continue to wane.
The Bretton Woods institution made the projection in its ‘Global Economic Prospects’ report for January 2024.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had last year announced a change in the operations in the FX market by collapsing all the exchange windows into the investors’ and exporters’ (I&E) window.
The market has continued to record high levels of fluctuations since the reform, worsening Nigeria’s inflation which currently stands at 28.2 percent.
Another major reform implemented by the federal government was the removal of the petrol subsidy.
Speaking on its outlook for the country’s economy, the World Bank, said the structural reforms will boost fiscal revenue over the period in Nigeria.
The bank also said the country’s per capita income will return to its pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Per capita income (PCI) or total income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, country) in a specified year.
“Growth in Nigeria is projected at 3.3 percent this year and 3.7 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively, since June — as macro-fiscal reforms gradually bear fruits,” World Bank said.
“The baseline forecast implies that per capita income will reach its pre-pandemic level only in 2025.
“Growth is expected to be driven mainly by agriculture, construction, services, and trade.
”Inflation should gradually ease as the effects of last year’s exchange rate reforms and removal of fuel subsidies fade.
“These structural reforms are expected to boost fiscal revenue over the forecast period”.
The multilateral institution added that growth in sub Saharan Aftica is expected to pick up in 2024 and 2025, approaching its average rate of the past two decades.
Cadbury Nigeria gives reasons for proposed debt to equity conversion
Cadbury Nigeria Plc has published an explanatory statement to its shareholders on its proposed debt to equity conversion.
In a notice available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange, the Company stated thus:
Cadbury Nigeria Plc is a subsidiary of Cadbury Schweppes Overseas Limited, an entity controlled by Mondelēz International Inc. Cadbury Schweppes Overseas holds a 74.97% stake in Cadbury Nigeria.
Between February 2021 and September 2023, Cadbury Schweppes Overseas, advanced intercompany loans totaling USD23 million to Cadbury Nigeria to help settle outstanding third-party loans which the Company had obtained to fund its raw material imports and other input costs. The Company has however faced challenges with servicing its foreign currency denominated loans due to Nigeria’s persistent foreign currency scarcity. The liberalisation of the foreign exchange market in June 2023 and attendant devaluation of the currency put further pressure on the Company as the Naira value of its foreign currency denominated loans increased significantly. This resulted in an unrealised exchange loss of ₦20.6 billion and a loss after tax of ₦10.2 billion for the period ended, 30 September 2023.
Despite these challenges, the Company has been able to repay Cadbury Schweppes Overseas, a total of USD18.6 million of the principal and accrued interest, with an outstanding balance of USD7.7 million as at 31 December 2023. The settlement of a portion of the loan, however, crystallised an estimated foreign exchange loss of ₦13.5 billion.
In light of the above, the Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria has considered various options for settling the outstanding shareholder loan obligation and reducing the Company’s exposure to foreign currency risk. The conversion of the outstanding loan into equity (the “Conversion”) was selected as the optimal option for the Company, as it is expected to deleverage its balance sheet and save the Company further foreign exchange losses.
The Board of Directors have engaged with Cadbury Schweppes Overseas on the terms for the Conversion which are captured in a Conversion Loan Agreement (“CLA”). These terms have been approved by the Board and is now being recommended for approval by shareholders at an ExtraOrdinary Meeting (“EGM”) to be held at The Grand Ballroom, Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 08 February 2024 at 10:00am prompt.
Rationale for the Conversion and Expected Benefits
The Board of Directors of Cadbury Nigeria are of the opinion that the Conversion would create value for the shareholders and relevant stakeholders of the Company for the following reasons:
a) Deleveraging the balance sheet will reduce pressure on the Company’s cash flows and lead to improved liquidity which could be channeled into better uses by the Company or returned to shareholders via dividends.
b) It will help reduce the Company’s exposure to foreign exchange risk and its impact on earnings.
c) It will reduce finance costs and lead to improved profitability.
d) It will improve the Company’s financial ratios, such as debt-to-equity and coverage ratios, potentially enhancing the Company’s financial standing and creditworthiness.
Terms of the Conversion
This will entail the conversion of the outstanding shareholder loan of USD7,718,118.44 (Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, One Hundred and Eighteen US Dollars, Forty-Four Cents) or ₦7,036,446,501.26 1 (Seven Billion, Thirty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand, Five Hundred and One Naira, Twenty-Six Kobo) to equity at an agreed price of ₦17.50 per share (the “Conversion Price”), which is the share price of the Company as at close of trading on 27 December 2023, the date the Board considered and resolved to recommend the Conversion for approval by the shareholders.
In consideration for the conversion, Cadbury Nigeria will issue additional 402,082,657 (Four Hundred and Two Million, Eighty-Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-Seven) ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas. The Company’s share capital will be increased by ₦201,041,328.50 through the creation of 402,082,657 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each to accommodate the issuance of new shares. The new shares will rank pari passu with all the existing shares in the Company’s share capital.
Subject to the approval of shareholders, the Board will seek the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Conversion and registration of the new shares to be issued to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas, in line with Rule 279 (5) of the SEC Rules. Following receipt of SEC approval, the additional shares will be allotted to Cadbury Schweppes Overseas.
Royal Exchange Plc commences trading of its Rights Issue
The investing public has been notified that trading in Royal Exchange Plc’s Rights Issue of 4,116,296,059 ordinary shares of N0.50 each at N0.50 per share has opened on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
The Rights Issue is on the basis of four (4) ordinary shares for every existing five (5) ordinary shares held as at 06 March 2023 opened on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.
The closing date of the Rights Issue is on 31 January 2024.
The Registrar of Royal Exchange Plc is CardinalStone Registrars Limited.
