Kunle Idowu

Four Northern governors, their Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday urged the federal government to assist herders set reaches in order to nip the incessant clashes between them and farmers in the bud.

The governors made the plea in Abeokuta while speaking at a parley organised by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to find lasting solutions to the conflict between farmers and herders in the state and Southwest in general.

The northern governors who attended the peace parley were those of Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kano States: Abubakar Sani Bello, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Bello Muhammad Matawalle and, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, respectively.

Also in attendance at the all peace parley, are the national president of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, and the National leadership of Miyetti Allah cattle breeders association.

Speaking at the event, Ogun State governor, Prince Abiodun said, “It is important that we gather and find lasting solutions on recent happenings in our dear State, especially as it concerns the coexistence of farmers and herders in our dear State.”

Also speaking, the Kano State governor, Abdulahi Ganduje urged the Federal government to give financial assistance to herders just as they did to farmers.

He also advocated for the ranching system rather than the pastoral system, saying that the adoption of the ranching will curb many of the crisis being faced by herders.

The Chairman of Southwest Governor’s forum, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu said the herders farmers conflict would only be solved when the herders respect the mutual understanding between farmers and herders, saying that in crisis period, nobody gains.

“When you adopt ranching like my brother governor Ganduje had said, you will make more money, your children will have time to go to school, live a fulfilled life and create more wealth,” he said.

“Pastoral system is obsolete, you must move with time, no other civilised nation adopt the wandering system again, but yet you need government assistance to stay in business, this we will pursue with appropriate quarters.”