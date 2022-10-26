The people of Gbeji, a community in Ukum Local Council of Benue State, have rejected the sympathy message of Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, over recent attacks by suspected herdsmen, describing it as mockery.

Atiku, a former vice president, had, in a message of sympathy to the community after attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen, said: “I am saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers in Gbeji community, Ukum Local Council of Benue State.

“When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they would be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance. My deepest condolences to the families that may have lost a loved one and to the people and government of Benue State.”

However, the eldest child of Gbeji and Market Overseer, Jonathan Gbeji, in a statement he signed and mandated one of his brothers, Daniel Gbeji, former Ukum Local Council PDP chairman, to read before newsmen, the community rejected the condolence message, describing it as a mockery.

In a related development, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has condemned the recent attack that resulted in the killing of over 15 Tiv farmers in Obi and Keana councils by suspected herdsmen.

The governor lamented the resurgence of attacks in some local councils while assuring that he will stop at nothing to ensure peace is restored.

The governor made the condemnation when he paid a courtesy call on members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council and the Correspondents’ Chapel, yesterday, at the NUJ Press Centre in Lafia.

He, however, urged the affected communities to remain calm as the state government was making frantic efforts to address the situation.