Adebayo Obajemu

Herbert Wigwe, the Managing Director Access Bank Plc has been recognised as the African Banker of the Year at the 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards.

For two consecutive years, Herbert was recognised for his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepting the award, Herbert said Access Bank is focused on promoting corporate discipline, adding that the bank wants to be in key markets on the continent, building a payment gateway and providing trade finance support.

Commenting on the award, Group Publisher of African Banker and Chair of the Awards Committee, Omar Ben Yedder said:

“Herbert is one of the most respected bankers on the continent, without a shadow of a doubt. The bank has gone from a lower ranked Nigerian bank when he joined the group as Deputy CEO to become one of Africa’s leading financial services groups. He has shown a relentless pursuit for growth, but has done so in a measured and calculated manner. What he and his team have done at Access Bank is nothing short of remarkable.