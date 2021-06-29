Adebayo Obajemu

First City Monument Bank has reiterated its commitment to continually support Small and Medium-scale Enterprises. It said its increased and consistent support to SMEs is aimed at further empowering them to take the lead in the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.

SMEs according to the Bank are the key drivers of the country’s push for economic prosperity due to their potential to create jobs, reduce poverty, and boost production and economic activities.

It urged business owners to keep pace with current and emerging realities in order to make their respective businesses productive and competitive, which would lead to progress for them and the nation.

FCMB in commemoration of International MSME Day on Sunday June 27, stated reasons why it is intensifying support to small businesses.

The annual event provided an opportunity to raise public awareness of the contributions of such businesses towards ensuring sustainable development, poverty alleviation, empowerment and other benefits, the bank said

Commenting on the significance of the international SMEs Day and the commitment of FCMB to businesses, the Group Head, Business Banking of the bank, Mr George Ogbonnaya, said the day was very important to the financial institution as a major operator in the global business community.

“We recognise the role of SMEs as catalysts for sustainable development. SMEs in Nigeria have what it takes to compete at the highest level in the international market, but without the requisite exposure and support