Connect with us

Business

Hardship: Dismissed workers withdraw N9.2bn from pension savings
Advertisement

Business

Petrol still selling below market price in Nigeria - IMF

Business

Stakeholders seek reawakening in non-oil export at Zenith Bank trade seminar

Business

Julius Berger set to deliver Port Harcourt Ring Road ahead of deadline

Business

Access Bank to host Corporate Customers Forum 2024 Sept 19

Business

Oyo based Cocoa institute got N250m for Lagos streetlights in 2024 budget - BudgIT

Business

Company income tax paid by local firms up by 249% in Q2 2024

Business

Nigeria's first dollar bond attracted $900m subscription – Edun

Business

CBN grants Woodhall Capital finance house licence to offer services

Business

NNPC signs deal with Chevron, targets 165,000bpd oil production

Business

Hardship: Dismissed workers withdraw N9.2bn from pension savings

Published

2 hours ago

on

Hardship: Dismissed workers withdraw N9.2bn from pension savings

A total of 14,179 Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who lost their jobs within the year have withdrawn 25 per cent of their pension savings to sustain themselves and their families in the first half of 2024.

This is according to the second quarter report released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The report shows that the RSA holders withdrew N23.4 billion during the period.

News continues after this Advertisement

The second quarter report, however, indicated slower withdrawals as a total of 5,528 RSA account holders withdrew N9.2 billion in Q2’24, as against 8,651 RSA holders’ that withdrew N14.2 billion in the first quarter.

“Out of the 5,528 applicants whose benefits were approved, 5,223 were from the private sector, while the remaining 305 were from the public sector. The sum of N9.3 billion was approved for the 5,528 RSA holders under the age of 50 years,” the report said.

On residential mortgage financing, the report stated: “A total of 1,390 RSA holders requested to access up to 25% of their RSA balances towards payment of equity contributions for residential mortgage during the quarter under review. Approvals were granted to 1,234 requests amounting to N10.5 billion, while 156 were rejected due to incorrect documentations.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Out of the 1,234 applicants whose benefits were approved, 379 were from the private sector, while the remaining 855 were from the public sector.”

On payment of death benefits, the report stated: “A total of 4,387 beneficiaries applied to access the death benefits of deceased employees/retirees. Out of that, 4,376 requests were approved, while eleven were rejected due to incorrect documentation. Out of the 4,376 death benefit requests approved, 807 were from the private sector, while the remaining 3,569 were from the public sector. A total of N29,318.98 million was approved for the 4,376 beneficiaries.”

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *