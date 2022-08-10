H1 2022: Mobile network operators add 10m subscribers

Mobile network operators in Nigeria, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile recorded a 10.9 million increase in active subscriptions in the first six months of 2022.

According to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), this brought the country’s total mobile subscriptions to 206 million at the end of June 2022.

Of the total, MTN has 63.82 million, representing 42 percent, followed by Airtel with 41.77 million, representing 28 percent and Glo with 39.9 million, representing 26 percent, while 9mobile has 5.23 million, representing 4 percent.