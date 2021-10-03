Unknown gunmen on Sunday, set ablaze the operational offices of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The gun-wielding men were said to have operated for hours in the industrial town.

They also burnt the Nnewi home of Joe Igbokwe, a vocal critic of the Indigenous of People of Biafra (IPOB) Special Adviser to Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A source who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the gunmen, who stormed the town, operated in four Sport Utility Vehicles.

It was further revealed that two persons who tried to make a video recording of the event were gunned down.

“A man who attempted to do a video recording of the unknown gunmen was said to have been shot dead at the Eme Court junction area of Nnewi, while another man was said to have been killed at the Traffic junction area of the town,” the source said.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, however, said it was a case of fire incident.

According to him, at about 2pm, October 3, the Command received a distress call of a fire incident in Nnewi.

“Police operatives are currently on ground and the area has since been cordoned off.

“Further details shall be communicated please,” he said.