Yet to be identified gunmen in the early hours of Monday, attacked Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi state, freeing about 230 inmates, even as they shot and killed two soldiers at a military checkpoint.

The gunmen were said to have attacked a military checkpoint located a few metres away from the correctional centre with heavy gunfire before descending on the prison.

Apart from the two soldiers killed, another soldier was said to be have been injured in the attack.

Confirming the incident, Francis Enobore, spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), said the gunmen were “heavily armed” and immediately engaged the guards in a fierce gun duel, Cable reported.

Enobore disclosed that Haliru Nababa, the comptroller-general, has ordered the recapture of the escaped inmates and an investigation into the incident.

Over 230 inmates were said to have escaped from the Kabba prison facility.

Many of those reportedly held at the correctional centre have not been arraigned in court.

The development is coming about five years after a jailbreak in Koton Karfe prison in Kogi.