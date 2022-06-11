Gunmen kill APGA youth leader in Anambra

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed Emeka Alaehobi, a youth leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in the state.

Sources said the youth leader was kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state two days ago.

However, no call for ransom was known to have been made, until his remains were found on Saturday morning in a neighbouring town, Utuh.

Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that a corpse was discovered in the area on Saturday, but was unable to ascertain the identity of the corpse.

He said: “When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons, we are yet to identify, and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youth leader.”

Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area, has remained one of the most troubled parts of the state since violent crime erupted in Anambra.

The council headquarters has severally been attacked, same for the police division in the area.