Gunmen behead farmer in Benue
Published

2 hours ago

on

A farmer, Gabriel Vandefan, was on Thursday beheaded by armed attackers while working on his farm in Uikpam village, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals stated that the community has recently come under threats from gunmen, forcing many residents which has led many residents to abandon their farms. However, Vandefan allegedly risked returning to his millet farm due to hunger and was attacked.

A resident who preferred anonymity said that the attackers not only beheaded the farmer but also severed one of his hands and took it away.

“His head and one of his hands were taken away. However, his body was recovered and brought home for burial arrangements.

“It’s worrisome that despite the presence of security personnel in the community, which also hosts internally displaced persons, these attackers still carry out their evil acts without fear,” the resident said.

A former government official from the area, who also confirmed the incident but asked not to be named, called for increased deployment of security personnel to curb further bloodshed.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Benue State Command, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had not yet received a report on the incident.

