Gunmen abduct former Edo lawmaker

Festus Edughele, a former Edo State House of Assembly member, was on Monday morning kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Ubiaja while on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin City, the state capital.

His abduction comes three days after 32 passengers waiting to board a train from the Igueben station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening.

Edughele was said to be travelling to Benin to board a plane to Abuja when he was abducted by the gunmen who took him into the bush.

A former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Festus Ebea, who confirmed the incident, said his former colleague intended to board the now suspended train service from Ubiaja to Abuja.

“He was kidnapped this morning in Ubiaja on his way from Orhionmwon to Benin. He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could not do so since the train services had been suspended,” he said.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him.”