GTCO posts N130.3bn as profit in Q3 2022

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), the parent company of Guaranty Trust Bank, on Tuesday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September, 2022.

The Holding Company achieved Gross Earnings of N364.306 billion, up by 14.38% from N318.508 billion achieved the previous year.

Profit after tax grew marginally by 0.73% to N130.348 billion from N129.400 billion reported in Q3 2021.

Earnings per share of GTCO stands at N4.43, up by 0.73% from N4.40 EPS achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N18.30, the P/E ratio of GTCO stands at 4.13x with earnings yield of 24.20%.