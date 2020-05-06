BY EMEKA EJERE

The management of Guarantee Trust Bank (GTBank), announced the reopening of over 4o more branches nationwide from Wednesday, May 6.

The bank has also extended its working hours to 9am – 3pm daily, so that it can attend to as many customers as it safely can.

GTBank, however, cautioned while it is committed to rendering good services in its branches, it is important that it continues to observe precautionary measures to keep all customers and members of staff safe.

This is expected to put an end to the mad rush at the bank’s branches that opened on Monday when the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja was eased by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Below is the full text of the release as written on the bank’s official titter handle:

Dear Customer,

“We are pleased to inform you that we will be re-opening more than 40 more branches across the country from Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Our banking hours have also been extended to 9am – 3pm daily, so that we can attend to as many customers as we safely can.

“Please, note that whilst we are committed to serving you in our branches, it is important that we continue to observe precautionary measures to keep all customers and members of our staff safe.

“When visiting a branch, kindly protect yourself and our staff by wearing a facemask at all times. It is also very important that you keep a safe distance when in a queue inside or outside the branch. We would also like to implore you to be patient as it might take a bit more time to serve you at our branches during this period.

“Before visiting any of our branches, please remember that you can withdraw up to N200,000 at all our ATMs and that you can do most of your banking from the safety of your home through the GTWorld Mobile App or by simply dialing *737# from your phone.

“You can also visit www.gtbank.com/help-centre for complaints, enquiries, and information about all our products and services.

The see the list of our re-opened branches nation-wide, click here to download.