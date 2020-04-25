Leading commercial bank, Guaranty Trust Bank plc has declared N58.2 billion Profit Before Tax in its unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

The result posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed positive performance across all financial indices.

The ₦58.2 billion PBT represented growth of 2.1% over ₦57.0billion recorded in the corresponding period of March 2019. The Bank’s Loan Book grew by 8.0% from ₦1.502trillion as at December 2019 to ₦1.622trillion in March 2020, while customers’ deposit increased by 9.3% to ₦2.768trillion from ₦2.533trillion in the same period.

The Bank maintained a well-structured and diversified balance sheet with Total assets and Shareholders’ Funds closing at ₦4.057trillion and ₦661.1Billion respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.5%. In terms of Asset quality, NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) improved to 6.0% and 0.1% in March 2020 from 6.5% and 0.3% in December 2019 respectively. Loan Loss coverage also improved to 130.5% for Lifetime Credit Impaired Loans (NPLs) compared to 126.6% in December 2019.

Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “These are very difficult and uncertain times, not just for the financial services sector and the economy as a whole, but also for hundreds of millions of people around the world whose lives and livelihoods have been put at risk by the COVID-19 pandemic. At GTBank, we know that the impact of this pandemic may sustain for months to come, but we remain positive that, by staying nimble and continuing to build on the strength of our businesses, we are appropriately positioned to cope with emerging economic realities, as reflected in our first quarter result.”

He further stated that “As a platform for enriching lives, our focus is on safeguarding lives and livelihoods. That is why we are working round the clock to keep all our members of staff and customers safe, supporting the government in combatting the pandemic and being there for our customers in every way that they may need our support at this time.”

Overall, the bank continues to be best-in-class in the Nigerian banking industry in terms of financial ratios i.e. Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 29.7%, Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 5.1%, and Cost to Income ratio of 40.6%. These ratios reflect the Management stability and well-structured Balance sheet coupled with operational efficiency.