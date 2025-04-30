Governor Umo Eno Signals Defection to APC with Flight Analogy

Amid growing tensions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State appears to be setting the stage for a potential defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a Town Hall meeting in Ukanafun Federal Constituency on Tuesday, the governor used a vivid analogy involving two aircraft—one faulty and one in good condition—to suggest that political loyalty should not come at the expense of progress and survival.

Speaking in Ibibio, Governor Eno told the gathering: “If you are heading to Lagos from Uyo and Ibom Air develops a fault, while Air Peace is fully ready to fly, would you remain at the airport and miss your business appointment simply because you insist on flying Ibom Air?”

The crowd responded with a resounding “No!”

“Board the flight that is ready to take you to your destination. When the other aircraft is fixed, you can use it another time,” he said, drawing cheers and applause. His comments were made while acknowledging a senior APC official in attendance, raising further speculation about his political leanings.

Governor Eno’s remarks come amid sustained rumours of his planned defection to the APC. His recent endorsements of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for re-election have only added fuel to the fire.

The PDP, which has ruled Akwa Ibom since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, is currently in turmoil. Internal divisions, leadership disputes, and factional power struggles have left the party weakened. One insider told PREMIUM TIMES that the presence of two rival state secretaries has become a major concern for the governor, especially as it could affect his second-term ambition.

“Imagine if one faction’s secretary signs his nomination form and a court later rules that the faction is illegal—his candidacy could be invalidated,” the source said.

Last week, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori joined the APC with key allies, including his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa. Their defection came months after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled Okowa over alleged financial misconduct.

Similarly, former Akwa Ibom governor Udom Emmanuel, Governor Eno’s immediate predecessor, was recently questioned by the EFCC over alleged fraud. Eno has since defended Emmanuel and hinted that he too might face similar scrutiny after his tenure.

If Governor Eno switches parties, he would become the first sitting Akwa Ibom governor to dump the PDP—an institution many in the state have long described as “a religion.” But as Eno’s aircraft metaphor suggests, political survival may now depend on pragmatism rather than tradition.