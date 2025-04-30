Nigeria May Disintegrate Without Federal Restructuring, Anyaoku Warns

Elder statesman and former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has issued a stern warning that Nigeria’s continued survival depends on urgently adopting true federalism. Without it, he said, the country faces the risk of eventual disintegration.

Speaking at the 14th Chief Emeka Anyaoku Lecture Series on Good Governance in Enugu on Tuesday, Anyaoku called for the replacement of Nigeria’s current centralised constitution with a truly democratic one that reflects the nation’s diversity.

“Nigeria was more peaceful and developed faster in the first six years after independence under a federal constitution,” Anyaoku noted. “Each of the four regions had autonomy in managing their internal affairs, development, and security.”

The 92-year-old statesman argued that the centralised governance structure imposed since the military era has crippled development and accountability. He warned that unless Nigeria reverts to genuine federalism, it risks following the path of other multi-ethnic nations that collapsed under internal tensions.

Retired Maj. Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and chair of the event, echoed the concerns, stressing that Nigeria’s overly centralised system is failing its people.

“I have long advocated restructuring into a proper federation,” Nwachukwu said. “Without autonomy, states are unable to respond effectively to their own developmental and security needs.”

He also called for the creation of state police and reforms in education to produce workforce-ready citizens who can drive national growth.

Delivering the keynote address, former UN ambassador Prof. Ibrahim Gambari emphasized the need for deep structural reforms, including devolution of power, reform of leadership recruitment, and a new national consensus among the elite.

“We must rethink the state,” Gambari said. “Its role must shift towards guaranteeing unity, security, and inclusive development.”

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, in his welcome remarks, stressed that practical leadership, not lofty promises, is what Nigeria urgently needs.

“Good governance determines whether a country rises or falls,” he said. “We must put people at the centre of all government efforts.”

The event, hosted by the Youth Affairs International Foundation, brought together high-level voices and reignited a national debate on Nigeria’s future. The overwhelming message was clear: without restructuring and federal reforms, the country’s unity and progress remain in jeopardy.