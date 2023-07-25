Professor Bartholomew Nnaji, former Minister of Power, says Abia will significantly get better with the calibre of governor as Dr. Alex Otti, in office.

Prof Nnaji, Chairman of Geometric Power, Alaoji, Abia State, who spoke on Sunday, July 23, 2023, said Governor Otti’s credentials show a lot of promises.

“The way government works is that it works with the private sector to make things happen in any clime and that’s what we foresee here.With the Governor’s background and what we’re doing here, in the state, we’re very, very confident that things would significantly get better for Abia State,” Nnaji, a world class engineer, affirmed.

The former Minister, who was in Nvosi, Isialangwa South, country home of the Governor, said Dr. Otti has been very much engaged in ensuring that Geometric Power comes on stream.

He said the power plant will begin power generation from its plant within the next two months.

“So, we’re expecting that once we have gas, which will be in the next month or two, we will be able to power Aba, that is, from our own power plant.

“Right now, we’re buying power from the National Grid, that is why power is not reliable yet and so, we’ll like to ask our citizens of Aba to bear with us that we’re getting there. We’re pretty much there.

“The turbines to power the electricity plant which were taken abroad for maintenance have been brought back to the plant and reinstalled.

“We’re now working with the NNPC to resolve the issue of gas supply to the plant,” Nnaji, who came with a team of his management to brief Governor Otti on progress made, said.

He said consumers are going to get the power at a regulated price set by the regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).