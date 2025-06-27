Gov Otti vows to tackle preventable diseases, restore public hygiene culture

The Abia State Government has officially relaunched house-to-house sanitary inspection services across the state, with a call on residents to take personal and communal responsibility for maintaining clean and healthy environments.

Governor Alex Otti, represented by his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, FNSE, made the announcement during the formal launch of the initiative in Umuahia on Thursday. The sanitary inspection programme, which had been abandoned for years under previous administrations, is being reinstated as part of the government’s broader agenda to improve public health and environmental sanitation across the state.

“This is more than just an environmental initiative—it marks a return to the fundamental values of public health, personal responsibility, and community hygiene that once defined our great state,” the Governor stated.

He described the restoration of sanitary inspections as a proactive response to rising public health risks, including the prevalence of cholera, malaria, typhoid, and other communicable diseases linked to poor hygiene.

Governor Otti assured residents that his administration is committed to equipping Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) with the tools, training, and resources they need to implement the programme effectively.

“Environmental Health Officers will be professional, compassionate, and dedicated in discharging their duties. We will not leave them without the resources to succeed,” he said.

He further called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups, market unions, and the media to support the initiative by promoting hygienic practices and helping to restore a culture of civic pride and cleanliness.

“Let us bring back the days when our homes and streets were the envy of the region,” he urged.

Advertisement

‘A Leap Toward a Healthier Abia’

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Philemon Ogbonna, described the reintroduction of the sanitary inspections as a significant policy shift and a “decisive leap forward” in the state’s effort to build a cleaner and more resilient society.

He lamented the environmental neglect that had previously resulted in clogged drains, overgrown surroundings, and increased disease outbreaks. Ogbonna emphasized that EHOs would resume routine visits to homes, markets, schools, and business premises to assess sanitation compliance and offer guidance.

“Environmental health is not just about rules. It’s about saving lives,” he added.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Mazi Ogbonna Okereke, and Mr. Ikechukwu Oriuwa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, praised Governor Otti’s renewed commitment to environmental cleanliness and public health.

They urged communities and leaders to see the initiative as a shared civic responsibility and reminded EHOs to uphold the World Health Organisation’s standards, stressing that their work must remain focused on public service, not profit.

“Individual health is community health,” Oriuwa noted. “Prevention is better—and cheaper—than treatment.”

In a goodwill message, Sanitarian Obieze Adimuko, President of the Environmental Health Officers’ Association of Nigeria (Abia State Chapter), thanked Governor Otti for reviving the sanitary inspection scheme. He noted that the initiative would empower EHOs to play a more active role in disease prevention and environmental health.

Adimuko also commended the administration for other health sector reforms, including the extension of the retirement age for health workers to 65 years, implementation of CONHESS salary structures for primary health care workers, and the construction of additional health centres.

Advertisement

He, however, appealed for the lifting of the employment embargo on environmental health personnel and the provision of more logistics support to ensure the success of the programme.

The relaunch ceremony was attended by top government officials, traditional rulers, environmental health officers, and community stakeholders.

The state government is expected to roll out public awareness campaigns in the coming weeks to sensitise residents on the renewed sanitary inspection regime and their responsibilities in maintaining a cleaner, healthier Abia.