Abia 2023: Alex Otti restates promise to rebuild Aba

Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, returned to Aba Tuesday on a second of his four-day tour of the commercial hub.

The leading governorship candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial election walked the entire length of Ngwa Road down to Etche Road through to Kent Street, meandering through the markets before ending up at the Recreation Club at Park Road, where he held a rally.

Otti intermittently stopped as he walked, to address crowds of supporters and admirers, who were pleasantly surprised to find him in their midst. The reception at every turn was massive and spoke eloquently of the mutual love between the candidate and a city he cares so much about.

“I will rebuild Aba, even if that will be my only achievement,” he swore.

On the campaign trek with the diminutive top banker and renowned economist were his running mate Engr Ikechukwu Emetu; Abia South Senatorial candidate, Engr Chinedu Onyeizu; Aba North and South Federal Constituency candidate, Hon Emeka Nnamani; and Aba Central State Constituency candidate, Hon Ucheonye Stephen Akachukwu among other party supporters and campaign council executives.