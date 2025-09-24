Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday conceded defeat in last week’s election, clearing the path for his predecessor Peter Mutharika to return to power after five years out of office.

Chakwera, 70, who unseated Mutharika in the historic 2020 vote, said in a televised address that he had already called the 84-year-old Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader to congratulate him on what he described as an “insurmountable lead.”

“A few minutes ago, I called Professor Mutharika to wish him well,” Chakwera told the nation, just hours before the Malawi Electoral Commission was due to announce official results from the September 16 poll.

“The tally so far has made it clear that my rival Peter Mutharika has an insurmountable lead over me,” he admitted.

The election was fought largely on the state of Malawi’s struggling economy, with critics accusing Chakwera of indecisiveness, poor governance and failure to curb corruption. Inflation hit 33 percent under his watch, while the cost of maize and fertiliser, vital to the agriculture-dependent nation, more than doubled.

“In the days that remain, I am committed to a peaceful transfer of power,” Chakwera said. “I know that many of you who supported my campaign for re-election will be disappointed.”