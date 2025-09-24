Connect with us

Politics

Economic crisis topples Chakwera as Mutharika surges back to power in Malawi 
Advertisement

Politics

APC mocks ADC over one-term prophecy, calls party ‘political circus on life support’

Politics

Osun: Adeleke moves to upgrade cultural tourist sites in Osogbo, Ilesa, Ife, Ede

Politics

Obasanjo warns Ladoja: keep Olubadan throne above politics

Politics

Delta monarch backs Ned Nwoko’s bill, insists Anioma State is overdue

Politics

Gov Otti strengthens governance with new cabinet appointees, strategic reshuffle

Politics

ADC to Tinubu: You are a one-term president

Politics

Obi debunks doctored photos with Trump, MC Oluomo, warns against fake news

Politics

Supporters march with Natasha as NASS unseals her office after suspension

Politics

Gov Otti reshuffles cabinet, appoints two commissioners, one adviser

Politics

Economic crisis topples Chakwera as Mutharika surges back to power in Malawi 

Published

5 hours ago

on

Economic crisis topples Chakwera as Mutharika surges back to power in Malawi 

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday conceded defeat in last week’s election, clearing the path for his predecessor Peter Mutharika to return to power after five years out of office.

Chakwera, 70, who unseated Mutharika in the historic 2020 vote, said in a televised address that he had already called the 84-year-old Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader to congratulate him on what he described as an “insurmountable lead.”

“A few minutes ago, I called Professor Mutharika to wish him well,” Chakwera told the nation, just hours before the Malawi Electoral Commission was due to announce official results from the September 16 poll.

“The tally so far has made it clear that my rival Peter Mutharika has an insurmountable lead over me,” he admitted.

The election was fought largely on the state of Malawi’s struggling economy, with critics accusing Chakwera of indecisiveness, poor governance and failure to curb corruption. Inflation hit 33 percent under his watch, while the cost of maize and fertiliser, vital to the agriculture-dependent nation, more than doubled.

“In the days that remain, I am committed to a peaceful transfer of power,” Chakwera said. “I know that many of you who supported my campaign for re-election will be disappointed.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (388) Alex Otti (595) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (973) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (656) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement