Gov Otti pledges support for Nigerians in diaspora, inaugurates tech skills board to drive innovation in Abia

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for Nigerians in the diaspora to return home, invest, and contribute their expertise to national development.

Governor Otti made the pledge while inaugurating members of the Board of the Abia State Technological Skills Acquisition Centre, with renowned U.S.-based technology expert Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe as chairman, shortly after this week’s Executive Council (EXCO) meeting in Umuahia.

The governor described the board members as some of the finest minds in the global technology space, noting that their inclusion reflects his administration’s merit-driven approach to governance.

“These are the best of the best that you can find in the technology space,” Otti said. “The chairman of this centre, Prof. Ekekwe, has added so much to global knowledge and is doing our people proud. The Director-General, Engr. Peter Ukonu, is an inventor we poached from his comfort zone in the UK. We thank him for returning home to serve his people.”

He added that the appointment of accomplished Nigerians from different backgrounds and states demonstrates Abia’s commitment to excellence over parochial interests.

“This is service to fatherland, service to your state, and service to Alaigbo, most importantly,” Otti stated. “Abia State is too small for our vision. Every time we do anything, we should have our brothers and sisters across the Southeast in mind. That’s why we didn’t restrict membership to only Abia indigenes. We believe in skills and merit rather than geographical constraints.”

Governor Otti expressed confidence that the newly inaugurated board would play a pivotal role in the ongoing technological and industrial transformation of Abia State.

In his response, Prof. Ekekwe thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing technology as a critical driver of economic transformation.

“We are called to build technology capability in this beautiful state. It means Abia truly wants to rise to the mountaintop,” he said. “Technology will unlock prosperity and enable abundance. We are going to put in our best to ensure that from Isuikwuato to every part of the state, people will feel the impact of this vision.”

Also speaking, board member Dr. (Mrs.) Rita Amuchienwa commended the initiative, describing it as a bold and visionary step toward empowering Abia’s youth.

“This is a very good initiative, and I’m honoured to be part of a team that will make Abia youth better equipped for the future,” she said. “I will give my best to ensure we deliver on this mandate.”

Governor Otti reiterated that the centre would serve as a hub for innovation, skills acquisition, and digital entrepreneurship, positioning Abia as a technology-driven economy capable of attracting investment and talent from across the world.