Gov Otti moves to fix education deficit, recruits 9,000 teachers, revives moribund industries

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has disclosed that he inherited a shortfall of over 9,000 teachers and a large number of dilapidated school buildings when he assumed office in 2023.

Speaking during the October edition of his monthly media chat, “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” at Government House, Umuahia, the governor said his administration had so far recruited 4,395 new teachers and commenced the process of hiring an additional 4,000 before the end of the year to completely bridge the deficit.

Otti explained that the mass recruitment became necessary following a surge in school enrolment after the introduction of free and compulsory education for pupils in primary and junior secondary schools in January 2024.

He added that renovation and reconstruction were ongoing across the school system, including the state’s Smart Schools, with decrepit buildings being demolished and replaced to provide a conducive learning environment.

Healthcare and Recruitment Drive

The governor also highlighted progress in the health sector, noting that the state is currently recruiting over 700 qualified health professionals. According to him, the exercise has attracted both local and foreign applicants and has been conducted transparently.

Waste-to-Wealth Initiative

On environmental management, Otti said his administration’s declaration of a state of emergency on waste management had yielded positive results, adding that the government was now moving to the next stage of turning waste into wealth.

“We have done extensive studies and discovered that proper waste treatment, recycling, and energy generation are feasible,” he said. “Like in Austria and parts of Europe, we intend to convert waste into gas, methane, and even power. We’ve already engaged potential partners and signed some cooperation agreements. Soon, we will flag off the Waste-to-Wealth initiative in the state.”

Reviving Abia’s Industries

Governor Otti also announced fresh moves to revive moribund industries, revealing that after the state’s acquisition of Star Paper Mill in Aba, it had concluded arrangements to take over Afro-Leverages, located along the Aba–Port Harcourt Expressway.

According to him, the company, currently under the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has accepted the state government’s offer, which will be paid in seven instalments starting next month.

“The idea,” Otti explained, “is not for government to run these companies but to act as an enabler. Once we acquire them, we’ll bring in private experts to manage and grow them as viable employers of labour for our young people.”

Security Appeal

On security, the governor urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies to maintain peace and order across the state.