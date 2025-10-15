Connect with us

Mathematics no longer admission requirement for art students in Nigeria - FG
Smart School Project: Gov Otti unrelenting in drive to transform education in Abia - Emele

NLC threatens showdown if Tinubu administration fails to address ASUU demands

ASUU shuts down public universities, declares two-week nationwide strike

UI, UNILAG Lead as Nigeria Shines in 2026 Times World University Rankings

OSCO-HEALTH Governing Board Charts New Course for Structural Development

FG inaugurates expanded negotiation committee to fast-track talks with ASUU, others

OAU queries law firm for using outdated NBA seal in post-UTME suit

Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic to Relocate to Osisioma Permanent Site in 2025/2026 Session

Gov Otti takes stern measures to ensure quality teaching, learning in Abia schools

Published

6 mins ago

on

The federal government has announced that Mathematics is no longer a compulsory subject for senior secondary school students in the Arts and Humanities when seeking admission into Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

The new policy, unveiled yesterday, Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Education, applies to the Senior School Certificate Examination results conducted by both the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Since the 90s, admission seekers in the Arts and Humanities are required to obtain five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, just like their counterparts in Science and Social Science disciplines.

However, according to the Ministry, this policy has now been revised to remove unnecessary roadblocks while still adhering to academic quality and standards.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, the “revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions” outline specific subject requirements for different categories of tertiary institutions.

The statement partly reads; “Universities: Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is mandatory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

“Polytechnics (ND Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programs.

“Polytechnics (HND Level): Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Colleges of Education (NCE Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.”

