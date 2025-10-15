Mathematics no longer admission requirement for art students in Nigeria – FG

The federal government has announced that Mathematics is no longer a compulsory subject for senior secondary school students in the Arts and Humanities when seeking admission into Nigerian universities and polytechnics.

The new policy, unveiled yesterday, Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Education, applies to the Senior School Certificate Examination results conducted by both the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Since the 90s, admission seekers in the Arts and Humanities are required to obtain five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, just like their counterparts in Science and Social Science disciplines.

However, according to the Ministry, this policy has now been revised to remove unnecessary roadblocks while still adhering to academic quality and standards.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo, the “revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions” outline specific subject requirements for different categories of tertiary institutions.

The statement partly reads; “Universities: Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics is mandatory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses.

“Polytechnics (ND Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language for non-science courses and Mathematics for science-related programs.

“Polytechnics (HND Level): Minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Colleges of Education (NCE Level): Minimum of four credit passes in relevant subjects, with English Language mandatory for Arts and Social Science courses, and Mathematics required for Science, Vocational, and Technical programs.”