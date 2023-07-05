Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on Traditional Rulers in the State to be alive to their duties and assist the government in its efforts to rid the state of crime.

The Governor gave the charge Tuesday during a meeting he held with the principal officers of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and their 17 LGA Chairmen and Secretaries at the Government House, Umuahia.

He said the traditional institution would play a key role in his fight against insecurity.

Governor Otti, who said his administration has zero tolerance for insecurity, stated that government would not fail to make tough decisions and take actions against traditional rulers whose domains are used as criminal hideouts.

“Our administration shall be very tough with criminals and those who support them in whatever way and for whatever reason. I am aware that our political choices may have differed in times past but the season of politics is long gone.

“The focus now is on governance and we shall treat as an adversary, anyone who constitutes himself into a stumbling block in our determined efforts to recover from the losses and missed opportunities of the past. We must all guard against being used by dishonest political actors and persons with entrenched interests to sabotage government’s programmes or agenda in any part of the state,” the Governor cautioned.

He assured that his government would remain open to their informed counsel as well as continue to engage them as major stakeholders and custodians of the culture and tradition of the people.

Dr. Otti, who described traditional Rulers as critical stakeholders in the rebuilding agenda of his administration restated his commitment to building a new Abia and intimated them that his government would pay serious attention on education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure among others .

In their responses , the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabekee, the 2nd Deputy Chairman, Eze Harry Ugoala, 3rd Deputy Chairman, Eze Godfrey Onwuka and Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu assured the Governor that the Traditional Rulers in the State would give him maximum support to enable him succeed.

The Traditional Rulers, who congratulated Governor Alex Otti on his election victory and inauguration noted that expectations of Abia people are high but expressed confidence that he would live up to expectations and prayed God to bless him with wisdom, knowledge and sound health.