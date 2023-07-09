Gov Otti condoles with family, Ohanaeze on death of Joe Irukwu

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has received with regret and sadness the news of the death of Chief (Prof) Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu, SAN, OON, a former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Prof Irukwu, a great son of Item Okpi, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, according to his son, Pastor Agu Irukwu, who broke the news to the Governor, passed on at the age of 89.

Governor Otti, on behalf of his family and people of Abia State, commiserate with the family, immediate community (Amokwe Item), the entire people of Item Okpi and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on the loss of this illustrious son of Abia State and Nigerian statesman.

Dr. Otti recalled the giant strides and indelible footprints that Prof Irukwu left behind in the insurance sector, among which are his record as the pioneer Managing Director of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and founder of African Development Insurance Company.

These and other accomplishments as a consummate lawyer, lecturer and author of several books on insurance earned Prof Irukwu the sobriquet, ‘Mr. Insurance’, according to the Governor.

While thanking God for blessing Abia with the calibre of Prof Irukwu’s person and the life he lived, Dr. Otti urged the family to find comfort in the legacies the late nonagenarian left behind.

The Governor, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, prayed for the repose of the soul of the former leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze, and promised that Abia will work with the other South East states and his family to ensure that the late insurance icon is given a befitting burial.