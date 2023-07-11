Gov Otti commiserates with Ariaria traders over fire incident

Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has commiserated with traders at the popular Ariaria International Market, Aba, whose shops were gutted by fire on Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Dr. Otti expressed heart-felt sympathy to the traders, who reportedly lost goods worth hundreds of millions of Naira, in the fire which affected the Power Line section of the market.

Even though some media reports blamed the fire on erratic power supply, the Governor, however, said that he had despatched the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu and the Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation, Mr. Uche Ukeje, for an on-the-spot assessment and revert to him.

Governor Otti said the report of the two senior members of his Cabinet would help government come up with the next line of action with regard to how to forestall a reoccurrence of the tragic incident and assist the affected traders to mitigate their loss.

The Governor, while promising that government will continue to work with the leadership of the market to improve on the welfare and safety of both traders and visitors to the market, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the fire as only material and redeemable items were destroyed.